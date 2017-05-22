News
10,000 Israeli police officers securing Trump's visit
17:28, 22.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

More than 10,000 extra police and counter-terrorism officers have been deployed on the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to secure US President Donald Trump’s two-day stay. 

During his visit, Trump will meet with President of Israel Reuben Rivlin in the President’s Residence.

Trump's two-day visit will also include separate meetings with Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump also plans to visit the the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and give a speech at the Israel Museum, NEWSru.co.il reported.  

On May 23 the delegation of the U.S. President Donald Trump will leave Israel.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
