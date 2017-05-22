Turkey summons US ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara John Bass was summoned to the Turkish foreign office regarding the incident outside the Turkish embassy in Washington.

The foreign ministry said “a written and verbal protest was delivered due to the aggressive and unproffessional actions taken, contrary to diplomatic rules and practices, by US security personnel towards the close protection team of H.E Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, in front of the Turkish Embassy Chancery in Washington DC during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week. It has been formally requested that the US authorities conduct a full investigation of this diplomatic incident and provide the necessary explanation."

As reported earlier the demonstrators who were holding an action outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the US capital on May 17 to protest Turkish leader's visit to Washington, were attacked by a group of pro-Erdogan supporters, including also president’s bodyguards.

As a result of the clashes 11 people, including police officers, were injured, two people were arrested.