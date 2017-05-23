News
President: Armenia-Belgium bilateral state relations have continually developed (PHOTOS)
15:28, 23.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Belgium’s new Ambassador to Armenia, Jean-Arthur Régibeau—whose diplomatic residence is in Moscow, on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.

First, the President congratulated the ambassador on starting his diplomatic mission in Armenia, and wished him success. Noting that this year Armenia and Belgium mark the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Sargsyan stated that even though bilateral state relations have continually developed over the course of these years, the respective expectations are much higher. Also, the President expressed the hope that the newly appointed ambassador will contribute to the strengthening of ties and development cooperation between Armenia and Belgium.

Ambassador Régibeau, in turn, stressed that the two countries have had friendly relations within the past 25 years, and noted that his task is to further develop these relations. 

At the ensuing talk, President Serzh Sargsyan and Ambassador Jean-Arthur Régibeau reflected on the avenues and prospects for expanding Armenian-Belgian cooperation in a variety of domains, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

Հայերեն
