News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Video surveillance system increases our capabilities several times
17:09, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The video surveillance systems installed along the line of contact  between the armed forces of Karabakh and Azerbaijan, make it possible to effectively and efficiently control the entire front line, head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him,   these systems have several times increased capabilities of the Armenian side enabling to see and control movement of the adversary. He noted that the process of installation of the video surveillance equipment is still underway, as these are rather complex systems with modern technologies.

He also added that Armenia is holding talks with many countries and the organizations in in order to improve the equipment. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU: There is no military solution to Karabakh conflict
The conflict needs an early political settlement in accordance with international law...
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan is unpredictable and adventurous adversary
They are only aimed at exerting psychological pressure on Armenian society...
Armenia Parliament: Azerbaijan must recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determination
Deputy speaker Sharmazanov received the senior political counselor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…
 US experts: Karabakh issue has become very political in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan continues to distance itself from democracy…
 Erdogan hopes OSCE Minsk Group will soon find solution to Karabakh conflict
President Erdogan agreed that the BSEC is not a platform for the discussion of the Karabakh issue...
 Newspaper: Aliyev to commit suicide?
The coming period could be dangerous…
More in topic
All
Heritage Party leader: Yelk shouldn’t become arrogant
“It is no secret for an ordinary citizen that these were “non-elections,” where our bloc was targeted for known reasons..."
 American Armenians urge to expulse Turkey ambassador from Washington
“Demand the immediate expulsion of Turkey's Ambassador as demonstration of American outrage against the brutal May 16th attack..."
 Steering Committee meeting of Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan held in Yerevan
In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian mentioned that since the adoption of the Action Plan dozens of projects and hundreds of events...
 MOD: Armenia acquires arms from Russia at inter-Russian prices
In his words, special agreements were signed between Armenia and Russia...
 Lavrov: Iran should not be excluded from Syria settlement
International Syria Support Group, created few years ago, is based on the principle of inclusivity...
Armenia's acting foreign minister to visit Madrid
He will deliver a speech at the International Ministerial Conference...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news