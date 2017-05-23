Armenia's Defense Ministry: Video surveillance system increases our capabilities several times

YEREVAN. – The video surveillance systems installed along the line of contact between the armed forces of Karabakh and Azerbaijan, make it possible to effectively and efficiently control the entire front line, head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, these systems have several times increased capabilities of the Armenian side enabling to see and control movement of the adversary. He noted that the process of installation of the video surveillance equipment is still underway, as these are rather complex systems with modern technologies.

He also added that Armenia is holding talks with many countries and the organizations in in order to improve the equipment.