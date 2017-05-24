OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Thursday will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the west of Seysulan settlement of Martakert Region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

The NKR authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.