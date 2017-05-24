News
Wednesday
May 24
Economist: Armenia recorded 5.7% economic activity in first 4 months of 2017
13:28, 24.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A total of 5.7-percent economic activity was recorded in Armenia, during the first four months of the current year. 

Central Bank of Armenia former Chairman, economist Bagrat Asatryan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Wednesday. 

In his words, however, although this is something positive, what occurred in the recent parliamentary elections overshadows everything. 

“What the authorities did is a disgrace,” noted Asatryan.

The economist added that Armenia is still a totally corrupt country. 

“And this means it’s hard to imagine the economic development of the country,” concluded Bagrat Asatryan.

