Economist: Armenia recorded 5.7% economic activity in first 4 months of 2017

YEREVAN. – A total of 5.7-percent economic activity was recorded in Armenia, during the first four months of the current year.

Central Bank of Armenia former Chairman, economist Bagrat Asatryan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his words, however, although this is something positive, what occurred in the recent parliamentary elections overshadows everything.

“What the authorities did is a disgrace,” noted Asatryan.

The economist added that Armenia is still a totally corrupt country.

“And this means it’s hard to imagine the economic development of the country,” concluded Bagrat Asatryan.