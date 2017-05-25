News
Armenia official: New law on information freedom can become anticorruption tool
12:34, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The amendments and additions to the Law on Freedom of Information have reinforced the idea of a single electronic platform for freedom of information in Armenia, and this will enable people and organizations to send queries and obtain the necessary information. 

Suren Krmoyan, Deputy Minister of Justice, on Thursday told the aforementioned to reporters. 

As per the official, the Ministry of Justice is working with civil society for two years to improve legislation on the protection of information, and this new law can also become an anticorruption tool. 

According to Krmoyan, however, this law should be consensus-based, and it must consider the interests of all parties.

