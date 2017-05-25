The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Crisis Response Center will soon start work, stated CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, speaking to TASS news agency of Russia.

He noted that the CSTO crisis response mechanism is an important component of collective security against challenges and threats that are unrelated to external aggression.

“The upcoming start of the work of the CSTO Crisis Response Center will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the organization’s efforts in this domain,” stressed Khachaturov.