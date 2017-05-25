News
Armenia residents will have access to government services by mobile phones
16:25, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

YEREVAN. – Residents of Armenia will be able to have access to government services also through mobile phones. The respective decision was adopted at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government. 

Davit Harutyunyan, Interim Government Chief of Staff-Acting Minister, noted that people in the country will now be able to apply for and receive government services online, and by way of identification and e-signature via mobile phones.

To expand this practice in Armenia, however, people need to purchase a new corresponding software: the ID card identification devices. 

But this mobile connection’s identification with phone numbers will be cheaper.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
