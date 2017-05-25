News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Show news feed
McCallister: EU's Eastern Partnership policy is not a zero-sum game
22:55, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The European Union is very much inspired by the upcoming signing of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) of the European Parliament, David McAllister, told the aforementioned to journalists on Thursday.  

In his words, this agreement will become the basis for deepening the bilateral relations, creating new opportunities for cooperation and development.

According to him the fact that Armenia signs this ambitions agreement with the EU, being a members of the Eurasian Economic Union, proves that the policy of EU’s Eastern Partnership is not a zero-sum game.

The Committee Chair also added that the agreement must be finally approved by the European Council. To this end, the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament will prepare a report, which will become the basis for that approval, Mr McAllister concluded. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Vardan Aramyan re-appointed to post of Armenia’s Finance Minister
Aramyan was appointed to the aforementioned post in 2016...
 Armenia's Diaspora Minister re-appointed
Hakobyan has been holding the aforementioned office since the very establishment of the ministry in 2008...
 Armenia’s Transport Minister re-appointed
Martirosyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
 Ignati Araqelyan to continue heading Armenia's Agriculture Ministry
Araqelyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
 Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources re-appointed
Manukyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
 Vigen Sargsyan re-appointed Armenian Defense Minister
Sargsyan has been holding the aforementioned post since 2016...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news