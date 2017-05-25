McCallister: EU's Eastern Partnership policy is not a zero-sum game

YEREVAN. - The European Union is very much inspired by the upcoming signing of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) of the European Parliament, David McAllister, told the aforementioned to journalists on Thursday.

In his words, this agreement will become the basis for deepening the bilateral relations, creating new opportunities for cooperation and development.

According to him the fact that Armenia signs this ambitions agreement with the EU, being a members of the Eurasian Economic Union, proves that the policy of EU’s Eastern Partnership is not a zero-sum game.

The Committee Chair also added that the agreement must be finally approved by the European Council. To this end, the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament will prepare a report, which will become the basis for that approval, Mr McAllister concluded.