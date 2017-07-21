2 tourists from Turkey and Sweden killed in Greece quake

At least two tourists from Turkey and Sweden were killed in an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, AP reported.

The two tourists died after a wall collapsed onto a bar in the Old Town of the island’s main port. The condition of five injured is estimated as critical.

As it was noted earlier, a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 struck off the coasts of Turkey and Greece.

At least two people were killed and about 120 were injured on the Greek holiday island of Kos.

Across a narrow Aegean Sea waterway in Turkey's Bodrum, around 70 people were admitted to hospital, injured in their attempts to flee the overnight temblor. A local hospital official said 100 people were injured, most slightly.

Greek authorities had dispatched helicopters to airlift the injured to the larger island of Rhodes for treatment.