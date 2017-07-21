News
Armenian state agencies send 13 requests for removal information from Google over a year
15:06, 21.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Over a year Armenian state agencies have sent 13 requests for removal of information from Google product or service, says Google Transparency Report.

All requests are related to copyright and YouTube videos.

Overall, 18 requests have been sent by Armenia since 2009. The latest requests referred to copyright, but in July 2013 the reason for a request was government criticism.

As of July Russia is an absolute leader on the number of requests. The Russian state agencies have sent 13,209 requests to remove content over a year.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
