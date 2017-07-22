News
Over 400 people attend funeral of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian
09:51, 22.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Over 400 people gathered in Pasadena for the funeral of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., whose body was found in late June after being missing for months.

Mother carried his hat into the Holy Family Catholic Church Tuesday, ABS 7 Chicago reported.

“Thank you for bringing my baby home. It wasn't the way that I wanted, but he's home,” Estevez said during the funeral.

A police officer searching for the boy said they feel sense of a tragic loss.

Boy’s mother reported him missing on April 22, after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point to drop off their son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park early morning on April 22, a short distance from his vehicle. The toddler, however, was not with his father at that time.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. pleaded not guilty to killing his 5-year-old son. The next hearing on the case will take place on August 16. 

It was reported earlier that Aramazd Andressian Sr. tried to commit suicide and was getting ready to flee the US to a country from which he could not be extradited.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
