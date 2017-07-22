One of Armenian nationals injured in Hurghada from ICU to general ward

YEREVAN. – One of the Armenian nationals who was injured in Hurghada stabbing has been transported from intensive care unit to a ward in Cairo hospital, spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The second Armenian woman has been discharged, she is waiting for her friend to come back to Armenia.

On July 15 two Armenian women injured in stabbing were transported to Cairo by a helicopter.

A man armed with a knife attacked foreign tourists in one of the hotels in Hurghada, Egypt. Two German nationals were killed and other four women, including two Armenian nationals, were injured.