Armenia celebrates Vardavar (PHOTOS)
10:34, 23.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Armenian Apostolic Church today marks the Feast of Transfiguration of Jesus, which is also known as “Vardavar” among Armenians (PHOTOS).  

Vardavar is one of Armenian Apostolic Church’s five main feasts, which commemorates the transfiguration of Jesus in front of Apostles Peter, John and Jacob.  

The holiday is marked 98 days after the Easter, within the period from June 28 to August 1.

Vardavar is one of the main and beloved holidays among Armenians. Young people and often even grown-ups release doves into the sky and pour water on each other. It’s actually impossible to remain dry on that day.  

Vardavar is followed by All Souls’ Day, which has been announced as a non-working day in Armenia.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
