Israeli political scientist: Erdoğan sometimes resembles an elderly hysteric woman

The recent steps of Turkey towards Germany are apparently of blackmail nature.
Israeli political scientists, political figure Avigdor Eskin told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
In his words, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is known for his mean and non-diplomatic conduct, which is sometimes close to hysterics and even racket. “This way, Erdoğan “grabbed” $5 million dollars from the EU in exchange for stopping sending Syrian refugees to Europe. He will “heat” the atmosphere with Germany till the highest boiling point and then settle for a certain compromise in order to avoid sanctions and tough measures by Germany and EU,” Eskin stressed.
According to him, Turkey displays non-normative conduct in terms of accepted diplomatic ethics. “Erdoğan has never stood out for his courage. He is an impulsive person, who, however, always retreats, when smelling real danger. He sometimes resembles an elderly hysteric woman, who throws hysterics and then collects tribute from neighbors of the house for temporary silence,” Eskin noted.
Referring to the further membership of Turkey in NATO against the backdrop of escalation with Germany, the political scientist said: “Changes should not be expected yet. Erdoğan is not ready for absolute conflict.”
Earlier, German FM Sigmar Gabriel announced that the German Government aims to reconsider its course towards Turkey. The head of the agency noted that the conditions of providing loans and economic support to Turkey, as well as Berlin’s efforts towards preparing Ankara to joining the EU will be reconsidered. The German MFA will also toughen the security recommendations for Germans wishing to leave for Turkey. This decision has already been approved by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The reason behind this was the arrest of German human rights consultant Peter Steudtner. Five of his colleagues, including head of Turkish representation of Amnesty International İdil Eser, were detained together with him.