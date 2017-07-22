Attacker of famous Armenian psychologist promised to return in the evening

YEREVAN. - Everything on the desk of famous Armenian psychologist Ruben Poghosyan has remained in the same state as on July 17, the day when Hrant Hambardzumyan, 34, attacked the former in his own office.

There are unfinished notes, documents, and spectacles on the table. There is also a book, which the patient brought with him and used for hitting the psychologist. The book is covered with traces of blood. Such traces can also be seen on the wall, which has been painted. When looking closely, one can also notice them on the carpet, which has been washed.

Psychologist of AYG Center for Psychological Services Arshak Gasparyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am that on that day the young man was to come to Ruben Poghosyan for consultation at 4:00 pm but he came earlier, at about 1:45 pm. While waiting for the psychologist, he took a book written by Ruben Poghosyan from the neighboring room.

The psychologist came nearly at 2:00 pm. He entered his office, while the patient followed him and closed the door after him. The psychologist never closed that door and thus a young employee of the center felt something was wrong and went to see why the door was closed.

Entering the room, she saw the psychologist lying on the floor completely in blood, while the patient was stabbing him. The girl didn’t lose courage: she took a book from the table and hit the man in his head. When the former got distracted and left the psychologist, she rushed out to call for help.

Hrant Hambardzumyan stood up and went after her, but he was not going to harm her: he simply asked to tell the administration that he would return in the evening.

The wounded psychologist was taken to hospital by Ambulance, while the attacker was arrested by the police and soon released.

Founder of the center, Varuzhan Melknoyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that this came as a shocker to the psychologists.“When we heard that he had been released, we were seriously worried,” Melkonyan said.

Hrant Hambardzumyan was again arrested in two days, but during this period he never turned up in AYG Center, the fears of the employees turning to be groundless.

According to Melknoyan, the employees of the center have no information on whether Hambardzumuan has files in any psychiatric hospital. In his words, if he had apparent mental issues, an experienced specialist like Ruben Poghosyan would have noticed that. Melkonyan also added that it is yet unknown what exact work the psychologist was conducting with that patient: even if the psychologist made notes, they are most likely written in a way, which would be incomprehensible for other people. In any event, the center employees have neither touched the psychologist’s things not read his notes.

After the incident, Ruben Poghosyan was taken to Heratsi hospital, where he died three days later from cardiogenic shock and heart attack as a result of blood loss.

A criminal case has been launched in the Investigative Committee of Armenia.