News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Austrian FM calls for termination of talks on Turkey's accession to EU
14:55, 23.07.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz called for termination of negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported.

He  called on the European Union to be more resolute in the negotiations with Turkey.

According to Kurz, the EU  must finally develop a clear position towards Turkey.

He welcomed the statement of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who made an assessment of the place of Turkey for the EU and its attitude towards it.

The Austrian FM noted that detentions of citizens of Germany - human rights activist Peter Steudtner and journalist Deniz Yucel – were arbitrary and very disputable.

"In my opinion, such actions even more distance Turkey from Europe,” he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU plans to continue dialogue with Turkey on energy, migration and fight against terrorism
A regular high-level dialogue between EU and Turkey is set for Tuesday...
 Armenia to host seminar on agriculture development within Eastern Partnership program
“This kind of discussions are usually held in Brussels...
 EU critisizes intention of US to expand sanctions against Russia and Iran
EU diplomats are concerned that a German-U.S. row over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline…
 German expert: European Union may apply sanctions against Turkey
In his words, German politicians have until now tread a thin line between criticizing Turkey’s policies and human rights...
 German MFA: We see no possibility to continue talks on customs union with Turkey
Germany's Foreign Ministry has demanded immediate release of Steudtner...
 Deputy Minister: Procedure of export from Armenia to EU will be facilitated in 2018
Starting from 2018, Armenia will join the exporter database Rex (Registered Exporter)...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news