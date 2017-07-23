Austrian FM calls for termination of talks on Turkey's accession to EU

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz called for termination of negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported.

He called on the European Union to be more resolute in the negotiations with Turkey.

According to Kurz, the EU must finally develop a clear position towards Turkey.

He welcomed the statement of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who made an assessment of the place of Turkey for the EU and its attitude towards it.

The Austrian FM noted that detentions of citizens of Germany - human rights activist Peter Steudtner and journalist Deniz Yucel – were arbitrary and very disputable.

"In my opinion, such actions even more distance Turkey from Europe,” he added.