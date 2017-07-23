News
Karabakh president awards philanthropists Varouzhan Baghramyan and Aram Frankyan with “Gratitude” medal
18:09, 23.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – Bako Sahakyan, newly elected president of Karabakh for the transition period, on July 23  partook in the Divine Liturgy and solemn ceremonies dedicated to the 777 th anniversary of dedication of the St. John the Baptist Cathedral of the Gandzasar monastic complex in the Vank village of the Martakert region, President’s press service reported.

For substantial contribution to the realization of a number of philanthropic programs in the Artsakh Republic and in connection with the 777th anniversary of dedication of the St. John the Baptist Cathedral of the Gandzasar monastic complex President Sahakyan awarded vice primate of the Artsakh diocese archimandrite Sahak Shaqaryan, philanthropists Varouzhan Baghramyan and Aram Frankyan with the “Gratitude” medal.

NKR National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, foreign minister of the Republic of Armenia Edward Nalbandyan, other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, as well as guests from abroad were present at the event.

