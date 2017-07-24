Armenian ombudsman briefs CoE commissioner on Azerbaijan's shelling of Armenian villages

YEREVAN. – Armenian Ombudsman briefed Council of Europe Commissioner on Human Rights on Azerbaijan’s shelling of the border villages of Tavush region on July 21 and 22.

During a phone conversation, Arman Tatosyan said Azerbaijani armed forces are targeting civilians and their property, shelling schools, kindergartens and houses especially on the hours when there is great likelihood of hurting civilians.

Ombudsman emphasized that the international community has to condemn shelling of civilians.

Under the agreement between Armenian Ombudsman and the office of the Council of Europe Commissioner on Human Rights, the reports on shelling of Chinari and Barekamavan villages will be summed up and presented to the Commissioner.