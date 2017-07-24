Sasna Tsrer’s Areg Kyureghyan transferred from isolation to prison ward

YEREVAN. - Member of Sasna Tsrer armed group Areg Kyureghyan was on Saturday transferred from an isolation ward to a prison ward, his attorney, Mushegh Shushanyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am on Monday.

According to Shushanyan, the term of punishment in regard to his client has expired.

Areg Kyureghyan was transferred to an isolation ward, when a razor blade was discovered in his possession before he was brought to the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork administrative districts of Yerevan.