Tuesday
July 25
Sasna Tsrer’s Areg Kyureghyan transferred from isolation to prison ward
19:33, 24.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Member of Sasna Tsrer armed group Areg Kyureghyan was on Saturday transferred from an isolation ward to a prison ward, his attorney, Mushegh Shushanyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am on Monday.

According to Shushanyan, the term of punishment in regard to his client has expired.

Areg Kyureghyan was transferred to an isolation ward, when a razor blade was discovered in his possession before he was brought to the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork administrative districts of Yerevan.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
