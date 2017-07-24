News
Armenian PM briefed on reforms in Sevan National Park
19:51, 24.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Monday chaired a consultation, during which the process of implementing reforms in Sevan National Park was discussed.

The PM was reported on property registration in the sphere of governance, land use, nature preservation, urban development and the activities carried out for developing the leisure zone. The process of implementing the instructions of the PM was presented as well.

Underscoring the need for organizing the activities in faster and shorter period, Karen Karapetyan instructed responsible officers to keep the process in the center of their attention and be consistent in implementing the instructions. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
