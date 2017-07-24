ECHR renders another judgment against Armenia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECoHR) on Monday recognized the violation of the right provided for under Article 5 of the ECHR (Right to Liberty and Security) of Armenian citizen Armen Badalyan based on the complaint lodged by attorneys Ruben Sahakyan, Lusine Sahakyan and Yervand Varosyan. The court has also obliged the Armenian Government to pay EURO 3,000 compensation to A. Badalyan, attorney Lusine Sahakyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

''Based on the report made by Armen Badalyan in 2011, investigator of Metsamor Investigative Division of Armavir province of the General Investigative Department of Armenian Police, materials were prepared by investigator of the mentioned division, Senior Lieutenant of the Armenian Police Armen Umurshatyan. On June 22, 2017 phone conversations took place between A. Badalyan and the investigator, during which A. Badalyan, outraged by the statements made regarding his ex-wife, swore at the investigator. Since A. Badalyan's actions were not criminally punishable, only offenses being heard in the conversation recorded by the investigator, two investigators of the investigative department testified that they heard the unrecorded part of the conversation, wherein A. Badalyan also allegedly threatened A. Umurhstyan,'' she noted.

According to the attorney, on the same day a criminal case was launched in the investigative division of the same province on charges of threat to use violence against a state official in connection with his or her official duties. On July 23, 2012, Armen Badalyan was detained and charged. On the same day, arrest was chosen as a preventive measure against him. ''The European Court considered a violation of the European Convention the imprisonment of A. Badalyan, which was based on this very decision made by the court,'' Sahakyan said, adding that another complaint related to the violation of other rights of A. Badalyan provided for by the Convention is being considered by the European Court.