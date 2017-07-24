Sevan StartUp Summit 2017 kicks off in Armenia

The participants of Sevan StartUp Summit will not only 'struggle' in 'battles' and competitions, receive prizes and listen to lectures, but they will also be able to get a better idea of the situation in the country and the world, as well as figure out what solutions they can offer for the exiting issues.

Founder of StartUp Armenia Foundation, Hakob Hakobyan, said the aforementioned, speaking at the grand opening of the event.

''We should believe that it is exactly us, who will bring changes in the country and we have gathered here for this very goal,'' he said.

Hakob Hakobyan also added that during the summit the participants will help each other, together solve the issues they face and become the founders of a new system of values. The summit will give them not only monetary and other prizes, but also network and support, which each company will receive.

Annual Sevan StartUp Summit organized by StartUp Armenia Foundation is held on the beach of Lake Sevan from July 24 to 31. Over 1,000 participants, including 100 startups and teams of developers, investors, venture companies and mentors from over 10 countries of the world, take part in the event.

According to the organizers, the event is aimed at creating new ways of cooperation for startups and exchange of experience. The format of the summit is unique: during seven days all the participants, including the mentors and investors, share their household, communicate and participate in different competitions and events. Consequently, new companies will be established and many projects will be able to find investors and enter the market in the near future. Moreover, there will be competitions, whose winners will get over 20 monetary and other prizes.

The winner of Big Battle—one of the largest competitions within the framework of Sevan StartUp Summit 2017—will receive a grand prix in the amount of $8,000 from the general partner of the summit, Ameriabank. In the framework of other competitions there will be monetary prizes from other sponsors as well.

Last year the prize fund of the startup summit amounted to $7,500, whereas this year it has reached $40,000 thanks to the attraction of larger number of investors and partners. Apart from this, within the framework of the summit, $30,000 investments were made in a number of startups last year. This year the amount of investments will grow up to $ 200, 000.