Expert: Azerbaijan buys more weapons from Israel, than from Russia
15:50, 25.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is purchasing more weapons and equipment from Israel than from Russia, advisor to Karabakh permanent representation in Armenia Garnik Isagulyan said.

During the four-day April war Azerbaijan was more actively using Israel-made weapons than the Russian one, the expert said, adding that Armenia has no ground to present any claims to Israel.

“What can we say? Why are you selling weapons to Azerbaijan? No, of course, we can’t. We can buy drones that Israel is selling to Azerbaijan, but the price will be higher,” he emphasized.

However, the expert added that Azerbaijan could buy the same equipment and weapons from other countries, such as Turkey and Pakistan.

