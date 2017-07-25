Turkey president slams Germany, US and Netherlands

President of Turkey Recep Tayiip Eerdogan slammed Germany’s threats to impose economic sanctions on his country.
He said the approach of U.S., Germany and Netherlands have unclear attitude towards Turkey because they want to push their interests forgetting about Turkey's interests, Hurriyet reported.
“Sorry, but there is no Turkey which they want to see any more. They ban the speeches of Turkish president and ministers but allowed terrorists enter their countries. Either they treat us as an equal ally, or they will face response to their disrespect towards Turkey,” he added.