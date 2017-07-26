Man waving flag of Soviet Union during Trump’s rally

A brawl took place during US President Donald Trump’s speech at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio. The incident was broadcast live on American TV channels, RIA Novosti reported.
At first the man in a red t-shirt standing on the platform waved a poster: "Trump and Pence must leave.” The protester was attacked by other participants of the rally, then the guards twisted up his arms and removed him from there.
The second protester waved the flag of Soviet Union, hinting at rumors about "Trump's conspiracy with Russia" which were disproved tribune both in Kremlin, and in the White House. The flag was quickly snatched out from hands of the protester, then he was also brought out by protection.