News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Armenian PM and Israeli minister discuss prospects of economic cooperation
16:35, 26.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received on Wednesday a delegation led by the Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel Tsakhi Hanegbi, who is in Armenia on an official visit.

Welcoming the delegation to our country, Prime Minister Karapetyan noted that Armenia is interested in the development of cooperation with Israel, especially in the activation of economic ties. The head of the Armenian government considered positive the recent launch of the Armenia-Israel direct flights, government’s press office reported.

Assuring Israel’s readiness to deepen relations with Armenia, Minister Hanegbi noted that the purpose of his visit is to identify the areas of mutually beneficial cooperation in economy, information technologies, tourism, trade, agriculture as a result of discussions with Armenian partners. The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of economic relations and business contacts between Armenia and Israel.

With reference to the reforms carried out under the program of the Armenian government, the Prime Minister said that the main goal is to increase effectiveness in all areas. In this context, Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the exchange of experience with Israel and the implementation of investment programs in the fields of information technology, agriculture, public administration, digitization, healthcare and science. According to the Prime Minister, Armenia can be an interesting platform for foreign investors both in terms of bilateral cooperation and in terms of entering third-party markets.

Tsakhi Hanegby agreed that there are many possibilities for developing cooperation between the two countries, and the Israeli government is prepared to work with the Armenian counterparts with a view to materializing these opportunities.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-Israel cooperation on IT has a future
Israeli minister highlighted the recent opening of direct flights...
 Construction of Armenia solar power station will start in 2018
The selection of the contestants for construction was announced at the beginning of the year...
 Armenian apricot export hits record
Over 26 tons of apricots have been exported…
 Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday...
US dollar and euro rate up in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 558.1...
 Armenia to host seminar on agriculture development within Eastern Partnership program
“This kind of discussions are usually held in Brussels...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news