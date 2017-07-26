Armenian PM and Israeli minister discuss prospects of economic cooperation

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received on Wednesday a delegation led by the Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel Tsakhi Hanegbi, who is in Armenia on an official visit.

Welcoming the delegation to our country, Prime Minister Karapetyan noted that Armenia is interested in the development of cooperation with Israel, especially in the activation of economic ties. The head of the Armenian government considered positive the recent launch of the Armenia-Israel direct flights, government’s press office reported.

Assuring Israel’s readiness to deepen relations with Armenia, Minister Hanegbi noted that the purpose of his visit is to identify the areas of mutually beneficial cooperation in economy, information technologies, tourism, trade, agriculture as a result of discussions with Armenian partners. The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of economic relations and business contacts between Armenia and Israel.

With reference to the reforms carried out under the program of the Armenian government, the Prime Minister said that the main goal is to increase effectiveness in all areas. In this context, Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the exchange of experience with Israel and the implementation of investment programs in the fields of information technology, agriculture, public administration, digitization, healthcare and science. According to the Prime Minister, Armenia can be an interesting platform for foreign investors both in terms of bilateral cooperation and in terms of entering third-party markets.

Tsakhi Hanegby agreed that there are many possibilities for developing cooperation between the two countries, and the Israeli government is prepared to work with the Armenian counterparts with a view to materializing these opportunities.