69th anniversary of Israel's independence celebrated in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The 69th anniversary of Israel’s independence was marked in Yerevan on July 26.
The ceremony was attended by Armenian deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan, heads of diplomatic missions, lawmakers, representatives of the Jewish community in Armenia as well as Israeli regional cooperation minister Tzachi Hanegbi who is on a three-day visit to Armenia.
In his opening speech, Israel’s Ambassador to Armenia Eliyahu Yerushalmi said the visit of Minister Hanegbi and signing of several documents is an important move for significant improvement of relations between the countries especially now when the countries mark 25th anniversary of establishment of bilateral ties.
Israeli minister also spoke during the event saying friendship between the Armenian and Israeli nations dates back to centuries. The minister said the goal of his visit was to strengthen relations so that they could develop in the future.
He recalled that during his visit he had signed three important bilateral agreements targeted at strengthening of economic relations with a focus on tourism and IT.
Deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan described as symbolic the fact that Israel's independence is celebrated on the 25th anniversary of establishment of bilateral relations. He added that the countries have been holding discussions on deepening relations in many areas.