New details on Armenia village armed attack injured persons

At present, four people were killed and another seven were injured in Tuesday’s armed attack in Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there.

Three of the six injured, who were taken to Ashtarak town hospital, were transported to Astghik Medical Center in capital city Yerevan. Two of them are in moderate condition, whereas the other—in critical condition.

According to Artem Petrosyan, head of the Health and Social Security Department at the Aragatsotn Regional Administration, three other injured continue getting treatment at the Ashtarak hospital. Doctors say they are in stable and moderate condition and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Another two injured were transferred to “Armenia” State Medical Center in Yerevan, where, however, one of them died during surgery. The other injured person is in stable condition.