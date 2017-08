Major of recruitment office of Armenia’s Gyumri city. Artem Markaryan, who was sentenced to one year in prison, insists on his innocence.

The major’s attorney has turned to the Appeals Court requesting to cancel the decision of the Court of General Jurisdiction and either acquit or impose minimal punishment on his client.

Major Artem Margaryan was detained in Gyurmi while attempting to receive a $200 USD bribe on November 10.