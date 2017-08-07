News
Brother of Armenian soldier, who fell in April 2016 war, is born (PHOTOS)
11:02, 07.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The brother of Azat Simonyan, who had fallen during the brief war in April of the year past, was born Sunday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The baby was named Artur.

Conscript Azat Simonyan, 19, was one of the Armenian soldiers that had gone missing since the first day of Azerbaijan’s attack at the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, and he was among the 18 fallen soldiers that were handed over to the Armenian side during the subsequent exchange of the bodies of the soldiers who had died.

Simonyan was from Kamaris village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.

 

