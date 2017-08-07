News
Monday
August 07
Trade representative: Russia can offer solar panels to Armenia
16:36, 07.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Together with developing solar panel production, Russia can offer them to Armenia at an affordable price. 

Andrey Babko, Russia’s trade representative to Armenia, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Respective representatives of the Russian side have already met with top officials of the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia.

“We are ready to offer Armenian buyers affordable loan resources as well, by way of the Russian Export-Import Bank and other organizations,” Babko added.

