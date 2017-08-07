Armenia citizen attempts to illegally import at least 10 tons of crayfish into Georgia

Official website of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia has informed that an Armenian citizen was detained for illegally importing at least ten tons of crayfish and one ton of smoked fish into the country, reported Novosti Gruzia (News Georgia) news agency.
The smuggled products were discovered at Georgia’s Sadakhlo checkpoint on the border with Armenia.
According to the investigation, the documents had indicated that the Armenian citizen was transporting fruits. But when law enforcement officers opened the freezer compartment of his truck, they discovered crayfish and fish inside.
Customs value of these products is 35,000 laris (about US$15,000).
A criminal case has been initiated on the charge of violating the law while transporting large-scale goods through Georgian customs border; this charge sets a 5- to 7-year prison sentence.