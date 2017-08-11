Trump thanks Putin for cutting US diplomats

US President Donald Trump thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for ordering the US to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people, according to The Hill.
Trump said he was thanking Putin because the decision allows the US government to “cut down our payroll.”
“I want to thank him because we’re trying to cut down our payroll and as far as I’m concerned I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll,” Trump told reporters. “There’s no real reason for them to go back. I greatly appreciate the fact that we’ve been able to cut our payroll of the United States.”
After Trump’s signing of the new US sanctions on Russia, Putin announced that the US diplomatic mission in Russia must cut its staff by 755 people.