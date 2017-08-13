Armenian Apostolic Church marks Feast of Assumption of Holy Mother (PHOTOS)

Barcelona residents are against tourists

Italian man tries to weigh hashish on supermarket scales

Environmentalist: It is necessary to save Armenia’s Lake Parz

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discuss North Korea

Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve still on fire

August 13 marks International Left‑Handers Day

Environmentalist: One shouldn’t make fun of Sevan

Armenia marks Assumption of Holy Mother of God

Disco Dances and World Mixes on International Youth Day in Yerevan (video)

Cara Delevingne celebrates her 25th birthday. TOP 10 hottest looks of the model (video)

Man wanted by Poland Interpol is detained in Armenia

Floods, landslides kill over 20 people in Nepal

Japan deploys missile defense systems due to North Korea threat

Numerous Armenia fire and rescue squads take part in firefighting at forest state reserve (PHOTOS)

Obama to soon return to politics?

Nearly 3.5 million North Korea volunteers sign up for military service to fight against US

Reporters Without Borders condemns Azerbaijan for pressure on independent media

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired more than 2,200 shots within one week

Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 24

Armenia army chief heads for Moscow

Fire breaks out in Armenia forest state reserve national park

FM receives Portugal MP, they discuss Karabakh’s international recognition

Armenia Investigative Committee: According to testimony, Vayots Dzor fire was caused by spark from car muffler

Risky centers of major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor are put out (PHOTOS)

Lacazette scores one of quickest Premier League goals in debut match

Man falls into valley, dies on the spot in Karabakh

Man detained on suspicion of causing major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, 1 dead

Car burns down in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Trump to North Korea: I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said

Major fire continues in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

White House says one of Russia consulates in US could be shut

Sinquefield Cup: Armenia’s Aronian misses top 3 spot

World’s oldest man dies in Israel

Barcelona may set new transfer goal

Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor not put out after 27 hours (PHOTOS)

Freight forwarder: Manufacturing equipment is more often imported to Armenia by planes

ANCA calls on Caruso to reconsider its decision on banning ads for Armenian Genocide film

Over 600,000 Syrian refugees returned home this year

Premier League: Pyunik celebrate their first win

Iran to return 629-year-old bell to Armenian church in Akhtamar

Emery: Neymar is ready for debut

Unpleasant sight in Yerevan: Trash, beer bottles and lawn remnants (PHOTOS)

Lavrov: There will no longer be “color revolutions” in territory of former USSR

Levon Aronian and Arianne Caoli set their wedding date

Lavrov: US leads local opposition in several countries

Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia

Up to 500ha of grass, 80ha of forest on fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

Investigative Committee: Armenia citizen kept in Georgia’s Azerbaijani village for 14 years

Armenia Premier to go on vacation

Barcelona receives 222 mln euro for Neymar’s transfer

Iran floods kill 2 people

Large Armenia fire extinguishing works have become complicated (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM to visit Kazakhstan

North Korea resident swims to South

Reservoir water is used in order to put out large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

Karabakh defense army officers’ families to have new district in Stepanakert

Washington to demand from Russia to shut one its consulates in US?

Neymar’s PSG debut to be delayed?

Armenia PM: We have clear trends of activeness in construction industry

Armenia chess masters place first and second in Spain

Newspaper: Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service sells brandy

Armenian families freed from Islamic State in Syria’s Raqqa

PM: Australia “will come to the aid of the United States” if North Korea attacks

About 230 hectares of vegetation destroyed by fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

Armenian member of Iranian parliament: Iran is interested in Armenia as EAEU member

Trump thanks Putin for cutting US diplomats

Armenia participants in US Green Card Lottery are growing year by year

India citizens illegally enter Armenia

Sinquefield Cup: Armenia’s Aronian to face reining World Champion, Carlsen

Armenian National Basketbal Team arrives in Bratislava

Levon Aronian: During my first large tournament Mum lived in bus due to lack of money

Gegharot: Armenia’s Bronze Age settlement has preserved everything

Bishop: Many Armenians return to Batumi, where it is easier for them to find job

Expert: Attitude towards HPP project on Debed will determine observation of ecological norms

Baroness Caroline Cox visits Karabakh for 86th time

Motives behind Armenian soldier’s murder revealed

Traditional Armenian wedding held in Zvartnonts Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve (PHOTOS)

Large-scale construction underway in Karabakh’s Talish

Expert: 12-year school education in Armenia is negative phenomenon

Dollar rises somewhat in Armenia

Young girl commits suicide, jumps from Yerevan bridge

Armenia approves direction of US inclusive education grant

Armenian Government optimizes medical institutions in provinces

Philologist: Preserving purity of Armenian language is the task of each Armenian citizen

European Commission president spends €27,000 for private plane to Rome

Minister: West sanctions on Russia are not major threat to Armenia

Varazdat Haroyan: I didn't understand why Köln didn't offer me contract

Karabakh parliament speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss cooperation

Arshak Koryan: Yuri Semin told to play as actively as possible

Armenia official: Construction of new China embassy building is reflection of working programs

Montreal Masters tennis tournament: Nick Kyrgios mistakes line judge for ballboy

Triplets are born in Yerevan

Deputy FM: Armenia has friendly relations with Iran

MFA: Armenia shall conduct economic diplomacy with all possible countries

Arabo Ispiryan got married (photo/video)

Armenia official: Azerbaijan hopes to resolve Karabakh conflict by force

Is it possible to work with Russia toward resolving Karabakh conflict?

Armenia investors’ club wants to build new hydroelectric power plant in country