Environmentalist: It is necessary to save Armenia’s Lake Parz

YEREVAN. - The situation round Lake Parz is an indication of what should not be, environmentalist and former Minister of Nature Preservation of Armenia, Karine Danielyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
“Look at how it is called (‘parz’ in Armenian means ‘pure’) and how it looks now! In my student years we went to the lake to pass our internship. It was apparent then that the lake received its name not coincidentally: it was indeed pure and transparent. The water was absolutely transparent. The sky and the forest were reflected in it. You could see yourself like in the mirror,” Danielyan said.
According to the environmentalist, the lake should be used but without causing harm to it. The increase in the amount of seaweed in the lake is the first stage of bogging-up. “This happens because of the saturation of the lake with various organic compounds, which contribute to the growth of seaweed,” she noted.