News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 13
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Environmentalist: It is necessary to save Armenia’s Lake Parz
12:01, 13.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - The situation round Lake Parz is an indication of what should not be, environmentalist and former Minister of Nature Preservation of Armenia, Karine Danielyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“Look at how it is called (‘parz’ in Armenian means ‘pure’) and how it looks now! In my student years we went to the lake to pass our internship. It was apparent then that the lake received its name not coincidentally: it was indeed pure and transparent. The water was absolutely transparent. The sky and the forest were reflected in it. You could see yourself like in the mirror,” Danielyan said.

According to the environmentalist, the lake should be used but without causing harm to it. The increase in the amount of seaweed in the lake is the first stage of bogging-up. “This happens because of the saturation of the lake with various organic compounds, which contribute to the growth of seaweed,” she noted. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news