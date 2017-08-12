Risky centers of major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor are put out (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The risky centers of the major fire, which is continuing nearby Artavan village of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province, have been put out.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As a result, the further spreading of this fire has been prevented.

Now, the firefighters are putting out the smaller centers of the fire.

The Minister of Emergency Situations, Davit Tonoyan, is on a helicopter and inspecting the centers of this fire.

As reported earlier, efforts continue, already for the second day, to put out the large fire that broke out in the grass and forest area nearby Artavan village.

This major fire had started on Thursday at around 7pm. Five fire brigades and around 500 people are taking part in the firefighting efforts. The police force, defense ministry servicemen, and residents of nearby villages also are helping the firefighters. For the first time, water from the nearby reservoir and the heavy equipment of a private company are used in order to put out this large fire.

A 43-year-old a resident of Artavan village has been detained on suspicion of negligently causing this fire.