Numerous Armenia fire and rescue squads take part in firefighting at forest state reserve (PHOTOS)
16:56, 12.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenian News-NEWS.am on Saturday learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia that numerous teams of firefighters and rescue squads are taking part in the efforts to put out the fire that broke out on the same day in Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park.

A call was received, on Saturday at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park.

A total of 41 fire and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene from several regions.

Director of the MES Crisis Management Center, Hovhannes Khangeldyan, is also at the scene.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
