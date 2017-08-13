News
Armenian Apostolic Church marks Feast of Assumption of Holy Mother (PHOTOS)
15:02, 13.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture


The Apostolic Church of Armenia celebrates the Feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God. It is the fourth of five major feasts of the Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as the oldest one dedicated to St. Mary (photos).

Divine Liturgy was served in all the churches of the republic. Grape blessing ceremony was held after the liturgy served in Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin. According to the tradition, the first harvest is brought to the church and one can eat the grape only after the blessing.

The Feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God is followed by the Remembrance Day of the Dead. 

