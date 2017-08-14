ARMROSS President: Oleg Kuznetsov’s book poses threat to interethnic relations

President of the Russian-Armenian Lawyers’ Association ARMROSS Ruben Kirakosyan on Monday denied the categorical claims of Russian political scientist Oleg Kuznetsov and his attorney about the possibility of refusing him to launch a criminal case.

Referring to the aforementioned claims upon the request of Armenian News – NEWS.am, Ruben Kirakosyan noted that currently the pre-investigation check is underway, which is an ordinary procedure that may take up to two months.

The book itself is not available and has not been put to sale. The check will reveal the entire picture. If the experts find that the expressions in it contain national and racial hatred, this will be considered as a crime. Otherwise, decision will be taken to refuce the launching of a criminal case,” Kirakosyan said.

“The situation is worsened by the fact that already in the course of the standard procedure great hysteria is noticed from the side of my opponent. He constantly gives an interview to the Azerbaijani press, making conclusions that the launching of the case will be refused. His attorney also says the same. This cannot but raise concerns since during the procedure we repeatedly face the situation, when the opponent has information, which he actually cannot have, that being an investigative secret. We have certain ideas on how the investigation is conducted. We collect information and will hand it to the next instance should anything happen. This check is initiated upon the personal order of Head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Mr Bastrykin, and is under his personal control,” the attorney stressed.

Kirakosyan also noted that he has no idea about which expert institution conducts the investigation. “That information is not provided to us. We are trying to find out by legal means what expert institution it is. This is especially important, since in 2015 this book was already studied by experts and order was issued on the refusal to launch a criminal case due to the absence of crime components. We want to get familiarized with the previous expert examination and see what issues were set before the experts, where the expert examination was conducted and how they got such a result.”

“I don’t insist on the guilt or innocence of a person; I simply ask to give an assessment. This is an ordinary routine practice, emotions being misplaced here. I neither make conclusions nor accuse [anyone]. I simply want to figure out. I am neither a linguist nor a historian. But I think the book includes statements, which allow arriving at corresponding conclusions, since the author gives a subjective assessment to history and makes conclusions for the Russian reader unaware of history, this not corresponding to the laws and the Resolution of the State Duma on the Recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which is per se a violation.

The author claims that these are concoctions and that nothing of that kind happened, as well as that Armenians cannot live with anyone, are strangers to all nations and peoples and have psychological anomalies. A very funny book! I think this book poses a threat to interethnic relations,” Kirakosyan said.

“I have many Azerbaijani friends and do not suffer from nationalism. I simply think that any scientific work should be subjected to expert examinations, if it is scientific research,” he added.