Tuesday
August 15
Tuesday
August 15
Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor is isolated
11:34, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Firefighting efforts in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province have resumed Tuesday, as of 9:21am.

As of 9:51am, two fire and rescue squads as well as 18 forestry enterprise staff members are taking part in the firefighting, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

In addition, one water truck from a private company is on duty.

The fire was isolated at 10:05am.

This major fire had started on August 10 at around 7pm, in the grass and forest area nearby Artavan village. 

A resident of the same village was detained on suspicion of negligently causing this fire. 

A criminal case has been initiated.

Հայերեն and Русский
