Tuesday
August 15
Tuesday
August 15
Show news feed
Ucom suggests buying a quality and affordable smartphone
14:13, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Ucom launches a new autumn offer to acquire a 4G smartphone.

From now on, the 5-inch screen fly Nimbus 10 smartphone can be acquired without a commitment, at the price of 34 900 AMD only. Moreover, those who buy the smartphone, during six consecutive months will receive for free1 GB of internet together with a bundle of unlimited calls to Ucom and MegaFon Russia networks.

“All those who want to have a quality and affordable smartphone and enjoy the fastest 4G+ network in the region, should hurry to Ucom service centers and benefit from this offer”, said Hayk Yesayan, Director General at Ucom.

 

 

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
