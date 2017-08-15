Human rights activists condemn deportation of Armenian woman from Netherlands

Armenian deported from the Netherlands without children has been informed that she must leave the country since 2009, Junior justice minister Klaas Dijkhoff noted.
Human rights activists and organizations, dealing with children's rights, condemned the deportation of the woman, dutchnews.nl reported.
Dijkhoff said the woman had tried multiple times to win the right to remain in the Netherlands but that these had all been rejected.
“Although separating a mother from her children is a far-reaching decision ‘the mother regrettably decided not to leave with her children,’ he said, adding that the Netherlands is ready to reunite the family as soon as it can.
Her children, Lily (11) and Howick (12), were born in Russia and have never been to Armenia. Nor do they speak the language.
Earlier it was reported that two children who have lived in the Netherlands for nine years but face deportation to Armenia have gone into hiding while their mother is deported. Armina Hambartsjumian was picked up at her home at a refugee centre in Amersfoort last week and was put on a flight to Paris on Monday. She will then be put on another plane to the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.