Ticket prices for flights from Armenia to Russia rise considerably

YEREVAN. – Prices of the tickets for flights from Armenia to Russia have sharply increased in August.

A travel agency employee told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the large number of Armenians, who came to Armenia from Russia during the summer, are now returning to Russia, and this is why these ticket prices have risen.

But another travel agency representative noted that even though the Yerevan-Moscow flight tickets have gone up considerably, virtually all tickets have been booked. According to this employee, the Yerevan-Moscow flight tickets have increased twice, even three times. Even the prices of the tickets for the flights from Yerevan to Kyiv—the capital city of Ukraine—have risen. In the agency representative’s words, however, the prices of these tickets will reduce and go back to their former amount, as of September 1.

But no price hike was observed in the tickets for the flights from Russia to Armenia.