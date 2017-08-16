EU: Special representative for South Caucasus leaves position in view of new responsibilities

The current EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Mr Herbert Salber, EU spokesperson said in response to an inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mr. Salber “is leaving his position in view of new responsibilities in the diplomatic service of his home country (Germany)”.

The statement by the spokesperson says that Mr. Salber's dedicated work “was highly appreciated”, and the recruitment process for his successor is ongoing, the outcome of which will be announced in due course.