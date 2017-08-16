News
Analyst: Armenia inflation annual average is 6%
16:33, 16.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Inflation in Armenia is an average of 6 percent per year, said Armen Poghosyan, chairman of the “Consumers’ Association of Armenia” NGO, at a press conference on Wednesday.

The analyst noted that especially the prices of food and essential goods are increasing at a progressive speed in Armenia. 

In his words, however, if food prices increase in a country but the people’s income grows considerably at the same time, this can be viewed as an improvement of the overall welfare of the public.

“But the opposite process is happening in Armenia,” Poghosyan added. “In response to a significant increase in prices, an adequate and proportionate growth in income of the population doesn’t occur at us [in Armenia].”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
