An Armenian citizen died in the early morning hours on Wednesday at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, a source within the airport administration informed MK.

The 57-year-old man was to fly to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan with his daughter, but he felt ill at around 2:45am.

Even though he was taken to the medical office, his life could not be saved; he died of acute heart failure.

To note, this passenger had received lung cancer treatment in hospital, until Monday.