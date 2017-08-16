Main spots of fire broken out in Armenia’s state reserve put out

YEREVAN. - The remaining 2.5 km perimeter of main bodies of ongoing fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve was put out as of 5:30 on Wednesday.

Currently post-extinguishing activities are being carried out.

Il-76 waterbomber plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing the firefighting activities, creating security zones and humid environment to rule out the repeated flaring up of the bodies of fire.

Currently, it is not raining in the reserve. According to the data of the Armenian State Hydrometeorological and Monitoring Service, rain is expected after 7:00 pm.

The decision on the further flights of the plane and large-scale work will be taken on Thursday morning as a result of studying the reconnaissance results.