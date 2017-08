The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received information, on Thursday at 3:52pm.

Accordingly, a drowning man was brought out of water on the beach of Tsovagyugh community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

One rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers provided first aid to the injured, who was taken out of water by local forces. He was taken to Sevan Medical center, where the doctors assessed his condition as sufficient.