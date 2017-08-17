News
Analyst: Recent statement by Richard Hoagland show US intensifies efforts on Karabakh
12:07, 17.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The recent statement by U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland show that U.S. is intensifying efforts on the Karabakh process, analyst Ara Papyan said.

He recalled that the OSCE Minsk Group is the only platform where the United States and Russia continue cooperation.

In his recent interview with Azerbaijani media Hoagland said Minsk Group continue to encourage the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet.

During the increased diplomatic activity in the coming weeks and months, the co-chairs will be making a number of statements to reinforce policy and encourage highest-level negotiations, added Hoagland.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
